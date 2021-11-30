Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Study Says People With A, B Blood Groups, Rh+ More Susceptible To Covid




| PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore


2021-11-30T22:14:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 10:14 pm

According to a new study conducted by doctors at a Delhi hospital, people having blood group of A, B and those with Rh factor positive are “more susceptible to COVID-19 infection” compared to those having O or AB group and Rh negative.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) said the research was conducted on a total of 2,586 Covid-positive patients, tested through real-time PCR (RT-PCR), who were admitted at the facility from April 8 to October 4 in 2020.

The study by the Department of Research and Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine at the SGRH “Has found that (those having) blood groups A, B and Rh+ are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection whereas (those with) O, AB and Rh- are at lower risk of COVID-19 infection”, the statement said.

Dr. Rashmi Rana, Consultant, Department of Research, SGRH, said, “Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is a new virus, and it is unclear whether blood groups have any impact on COVID-19 risk or progression. Therefore, we investigated the association of ABO and Rh blood group with COVID-19 susceptibility, prognosis, recovery time, and mortality in this study". During the study of admitted patients, follow-up was also taken up till their last date of admission as either discharged or deceased, hospital authorities said.

According to Dr. Vivek Ranjan, co-author and Chairperson, Department of Blood Transfusion, SGRH, "We also found that male patients of blood group B are more prone to COVID-19 than the female patients with blood group B, and blood group AB was observed to be more susceptible to infection in patients with age group of over 60 years.”

The study also claimed that blood group A and Rh + types are associated with a decrease in recovery period, whereas blood group O and Rh- are associated with increase in recovery period, according to the statement.

“However, the ABO and/or Rh blood groups may not be responsible for this association, as these may indicate an unexplored underlying factor like co-morbidity. Therefore, larger, multicentre and prospective studies are needed to ascertain the relationship between blood groups and SARS-CoV-2," it added.

-With PTI Inputs

