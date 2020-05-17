Yuvraj Singh Sends Stern Message To Shahid Afridi, Says 'Never Again'

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday regretted his call for assistance to Shahid Afridi's charity, (More Cricket News)

During a visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Afridi raked up Kashmir issue again and accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing religious atrocities in India in a video that has gone viral on social media.

"Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," he wrote in his Twitter post.

— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Last month, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj had posted videos in support of 'Shahid Afridi Foundation' which was raising funds for the underprivileged affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Harbhajan also took to Twitter to slam Afridi for his comments.

He also said that "It was Afridi who requested me and Yuvi to do a video in support of his foundation as spread of pandemic doesn't see religion or borders. But then he would time and again make anti-India comments."

Despite their on-field rivalries, Indian you have had good a relationship with the former Pakistan all-rounder. But it's over now.

"I feel terrible that I even called him a friend. He is not a worthy human being who can be called a friend. I am done with calling Afridi a friend," PTI reported Harbhajan as saying.

Does he feel that supporting Afridi's NGO was an error of judgement considering the sensititive nature of Indo-Pak relationship, Harbhajan replied: "The intention was to support a good cause. But then I hear him make unsavoury statements about my country. Here I try to support you despite being viciously trolled and then you show our class."

Asked if the trolling affected him, Harbhajan said "No, I won't say it affected me because these are people who don't matter in my life. I know the kind of person I am. I don't need to prove my love for my country."

"Yes, I understand one point. Had this been a charity for Wasim Akram and had I posted a video supporting him, I wouldn't have been criticised or trolled. Because, Akram never insulted my country.

"So no one would have bothered. But here is a person, who asked for support for a cause and then lectures us on our country speaks more about him than me."

Does he want Afridi to know his opinion on the recent comments, Harbhajan said: "Jis gali jaana hi nahin uske bare mein sochna hi kyun (if I am not going to tread that path, why should I even bother thinking about it)."