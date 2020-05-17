Yuvraj Singh Sends Stern Message To Shahid Afridi, Says 'Never Again'

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday regretted his call for assistance to Shahid Afridi's charity, (More Cricket News)
Expressing disappointment at Shahid Afridi's anti-India comments, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh regretted his call for assistance to ex-Pakistan skipper's charity.
During a visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Afridi raked up Kashmir issue again and accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing religious atrocities in India in a video that has gone viral on social media.
"Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," he wrote in his Twitter post.
Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020
Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³
Last month, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj had posted videos in support of 'Shahid Afridi Foundation' which was raising funds for the underprivileged affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in the day, Harbhajan also took to Twitter to slam Afridi for his comments.
He also said that "It was Afridi who requested me and Yuvi to do a video in support of his foundation as spread of pandemic doesn't see religion or borders. But then he would time and again make anti-India comments."
Despite their on-field rivalries, Indian you have had good a relationship with the former Pakistan all-rounder. But it's over now.
"I feel terrible that I even called him a friend. He is not a worthy human being who can be called a friend. I am done with calling Afridi a friend," PTI reported Harbhajan as saying.
Does he feel that supporting Afridi's NGO was an error of judgement considering the sensititive nature of Indo-Pak relationship, Harbhajan replied: "The intention was to support a good cause. But then I hear him make unsavoury statements about my country. Here I try to support you despite being viciously trolled and then you show our class."
Asked if the trolling affected him, Harbhajan said "No, I won't say it affected me because these are people who don't matter in my life. I know the kind of person I am. I don't need to prove my love for my country."
"Yes, I understand one point. Had this been a charity for Wasim Akram and had I posted a video supporting him, I wouldn't have been criticised or trolled. Because, Akram never insulted my country.
"So no one would have bothered. But here is a person, who asked for support for a cause and then lectures us on our country speaks more about him than me."
Does he want Afridi to know his opinion on the recent comments, Harbhajan said: "Jis gali jaana hi nahin uske bare mein sochna hi kyun (if I am not going to tread that path, why should I even bother thinking about it)."
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'One Nation One Ration Card Not A Solution To Hunger Crisis': Social Activist Nikhil Dey
Shahid Afridi Buys Mushfiqur Rahim's Cricket Bat To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work In Bangladesh
ICC Board Members May Discuss Shifting T20 World Cup To 2022