May 17, 2020
Shahid Afridi Makes Sensational Speech In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Berates Indian PM Narendra Modi - WATCH

This is not the first time that Shahid Afridi has raised the issue of Kashmir. In fact, he had been involved in a number of Twitter wars over the issue with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir

Outlook Web Bureau 17 May 2020
2020-05-17T12:46:20+0530

In a sensational speech, former Pakistan national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi compared Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi to coronavirus while raising the Kashmir issue, once again.

In a widely circulated video, Afridi is heard saying "the world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."

On Saturday, Afridi took to Twitter to share photos of his visit to POK with a caption which read: "Humbled by the response in Bagh and amazed at the resilience of Kashmiris. It's an honor for @SAFoundationN to serve these people. Efforts of local administration in containing COVID 19 are remarkable. #DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut".

This is not the first time that the former Pakistan all-rounder has raised the issue of Kashmir. In fact, he had been involved in a number of Twitter wars over the Kashmir issue with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Last year, he had visited the Line of Control (LoC) to "express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren" following the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

On May 8, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced that DD News and All India Radio will start broadcasting temperatures and weather reports of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in POK in their prime-time news bulletins.

This came a day after the India Meteorological Department said that the cities are part of India and that it would give their weather updates in its daily bulletin.

