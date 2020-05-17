In a sensational speech, former Pakistan national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi compared Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi to coronavirus while raising the Kashmir issue, once again.

In a widely circulated video, Afridi is heard saying "the world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."

What @SAfridiOfficial is saying is not surprising. Pakistan was created on foundation of Hindu hatred.



When a Pakistani comes to India to make money through films, sports, business or even as a tourist, he puts on a mask of “love & humanity”.



This is the face behind the mask. pic.twitter.com/TCCQwE22rG — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 17, 2020

This is for you @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh from ur dear friend Shahid Afridi. He is abusing India’s PM and army. He ll use the money you gave to pay some terrorists to kill our soldiers protecting us including you. Pls Say him Thanks in ur next videopic.twitter.com/m4YwR0PCun — Punit Agarwal (@Punitspeaks) May 16, 2020

On Saturday, Afridi took to Twitter to share photos of his visit to POK with a caption which read: "Humbled by the response in Bagh and amazed at the resilience of Kashmiris. It's an honor for @SAFoundationN to serve these people. Efforts of local administration in containing COVID 19 are remarkable. #DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut".

Humbled by the response in Bagh and amazed at the resilience of Kashmiris. It's an honor for @SAFoundationN to serve these people. Efforts of local administration in containing COVID 19 are remarkable.#DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/1uCQp2dvYP — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 16, 2020

This is not the first time that the former Pakistan all-rounder has raised the issue of Kashmir. In fact, he had been involved in a number of Twitter wars over the Kashmir issue with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Last year, he had visited the Line of Control (LoC) to "express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren" following the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

On May 8, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced that DD News and All India Radio will start broadcasting temperatures and weather reports of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in POK in their prime-time news bulletins.

This came a day after the India Meteorological Department said that the cities are part of India and that it would give their weather updates in its daily bulletin.