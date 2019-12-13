You Never Know: Argentina Legend Hernan Crespo On Coaching Clubs In India

In his third visit to India, former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo on Thursday hinted that he is open to coaching a football club in India if there is a good offer. (More Football News)

"You never know. Every time you call me I am here," Crespo told IANS in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K where he is the international brand ambassador.

Crespo was Premier Futsal side Chennai Singham's marquee player in the second season after turning out for Kolkata in the inaugural edition.

The 44-year old, who is Argentina's fourth-highest goalscorer behind only Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Batistuta and Lionel Messi, has just started out as a coach having stints with Serie B club Modena and Argentine club Banfield.

On his knowledge about Indian football, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan forward said he is aware that there are two leagues in India and big names came to ply their trade in the Indian Super League (ISL).

"I know that there are two leagues. In the Indian Super League, I know Marco Materazzi, David Trezeguet came here? Del Piero, Gianluca Zambrotta. Then there is the I-League also," he said.

Crespo further said he is very excited to be part of the 25k and is happy to be in the city where football is celebrated big time.

"Argentines are loved here a lot I know. We feel very well every time I come here. I have heard this is the city of football," Crespo said.

He said during the U-17 World Cup in 2017, he was supposed to come to India but eventually, the plan did not see the light of the day.

"I remember that I had a talk with FIFA to come here after that I lost the opportunity to come here."

Crespo also rated English Premier League as the best in the world right now.

"Top league is EPL. If you have money, all great players can come in. When I played, it was more difficult to score goals in Italy than anywhere else," he added.