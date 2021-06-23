WTC Final, IND Vs NZ: India's Third Highest Test Total Without A Fifty

India made 387 runs, 217 in the first innings and 170 in the second, without a fifty against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Test Championship at Southampton on Wednesday (June 23).
Ajinkya Rahane’s 49 in the first innings was the highest individual score in the match for India.
This was the third-highest total in a complete Test match for India after 391 runs against England at Mumbai in 1979-80 and 388 runs against South Africa at Nagpur in 2015-16.
India made 310 runs, 161 in the first innings and 149 in the second, against England at Leeds in 1969 which was their previous highest total without a fifty in an away Test match.
The match total of 253, 99 in the first innings and 154 in the second, at Hamilton in 2002-03 was India’s previous highest against New Zealand without a fifty.
INDIA’S HIGHEST TOTALS IN A MATCH WITHOUT A FIFTY:
(Score - Opponent - Venue - Season - Highest Scorer)
1. 391 (242+149) - vs England - Mumbai - 1979-80 - 49 by Sunil Gavaskar;
2. 388 (215 +173) - South Africa - Nagpur - 2015-16 - 40 by Murali Vijay;
3. 387 (217 +170) - New Zealand - Southampton - 2021 - 49 by Ajinkya Rahane;
4. 345 (167+ 178) - West Indies - Kolkata - 1966-67 - 39 by Budhi Kunderan;
5. 314 (161+153) - Australia - Chennai - 1956-57 - 41 by Vijay Manjrekar;
6. 310 (161+149) - England - Leeds - 1959 - 41 by Chandu Borde.
