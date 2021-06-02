Wrestler Murder Case: Delhi Court Remands Olympian Sushil Kumar To 14 Days In Jail

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to 14 days in jail in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. The court rejected Delhi Police's plea seeking three more days of custody. (More Sports News)

Sushil, who was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta at the end of the four-day police custody, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

He was arrested on May 23. Following his arrest, the court had remanded him to six days of police custody, which was later extended by four more days.

Police had earlier said he has been evasive and has not been cooperating with the investigators during questioning.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Monday took Sushil to Haridwar where he allegedly fled following the incident. Sushil and his associate Ajay were earlier taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded after they fled the city following the wrestler's death.

Sushil and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

The legendary wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Police said a total of nine people, including Sushil have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

A video also surfaced on social media purportedly showing Sushil and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks. In the video, Sushil and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man can be seen lying on the ground.

Several teams, including the Crime Branch and four teams of the Special cell, had conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab.

