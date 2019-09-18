Vinesh Phogat Grabs 2020 Tokyo Olympics Berth At World Wrestling Championships – WATCH

India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) qualified for the 2020 Olympics after beating fancied American Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Championships in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) on Wednesday.

(Sports News)

The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games. She also became the first Indian wrestler to do so for the upcoming Olympics.

Vinesh will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Greece later on Wednesday.

Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine's Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.