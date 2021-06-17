World Test Championship Final 2021: India Opt For Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Instead of Extra Batsman Vs NZ

India named their playing XI, featuring two spinners and three pacers, for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The finale at the Rose Bowl, Southampton starts June 18.

Preview | Top 5 Clashes | Cricket News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the team on the eve of the match. It has become a tradition for the Indian cricket team to announce the XI in overseas tours.

Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami returned to the playing XI.

The XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

READ: Top Five Clashes To Look Out For

The WTC final will be the 60th Test match between India vs New Zealand. India have won 21 and the Kiwis 12. And There there will be many firsts with the playing conditions allowing for an additional day in case playing time is lost. This match will also be the first for the Indian cricket team at a 'neutral' venue.

ALSO READ: Five Indian Players To Watch Out For

From the 15-man squad which was announced Tuesday, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari missed out.

New Zealand's 15-man Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner BJ Watling and Will Young.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine