Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Bow Out Of Mixed Doubles

In Wimbledon, Rohan Bopanna and partner Aryna Sabalenka lost 4-6 4-6, to Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund. Meanwhile, Divij Sharan and Yingying Duan lost, 3-6 4-6, to Eden Silva and Evan Hoyt.

PTI 07 July 2019
Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Bow Out Of Mixed Doubles
Bopanna partnered Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.
Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Bow Out Of Mixed Doubles
India's challenge in the mixed doubles of the Wimbledon Championships ended with the second round defeats of Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna.

Seeded 13th, Bopanna and his partner from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka lost 4-6 4-6 to Artem Sitak from New Zealand and Laura Siegemund of Germany in one hour and 13 minutes.

Left-handed Sharan and his Chinese partner Yingying Duan lost 3-6 4-6 to British duo of Eden Silva and Evan Hoyt in 62 minutes.

Silva and Hoyt had knocked out Leander Paes and his Australian partner Samantha Stosur in the first round.

Sharan is still alive in the men's doubles competition. Sharan and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner are set to take on top-seeded combination of Marcelo Melo from Brazil and Lukasz Kubot of Poland on Monday.

