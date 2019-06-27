India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in their ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

It's a must-win game for West Indies, who have left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen.

Teams batting first have won in the three matches played so far at the venue in this tournament, three matches have taken place at Manchester and all have been won by teams batting first.

The first innings scores - 336 by India vs Pakistan, 397 by England vs Afghanistan and 291 by West Indies vs New Zealand.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bat first against West Indies.

India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, are unchanged which means Bhuvneshwar Kumar will sit out.

After the toss, Kohli said, "We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefully a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think of shot-selection and bit more application when they are set (for the team)."

Holder said, "We would have liked to have bowled too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up."

The venue and the opposition hold a special place in Indian fans' hearts as, during the 1983 edition, India beat West Indies in its opening match at Old Trafford on June 9.

Kapil Dev's Devils went onto defeat the Caribbean side in the World Cup finals at Lord's on June 25.

Now 36 years later, the Virat Kohli-led side will meet the West Indies as an unbeaten team in the tournament so far.

India have won four matches out of five fixtures with one getting washed out. While the Caribbean side has hardly lived up to its expectations, having won just one match out of six fixtures.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhon, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.