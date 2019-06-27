﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs WI, ICC Cricket World Cup: Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Can't Control Themselves As MS Dhoni Finishes Off With Sixes, Again – WATCH

IND Vs WI, ICC Cricket World Cup: Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Can't Control Themselves As MS Dhoni Finishes Off With Sixes, Again – WATCH

After a slow start, MS Dhoni scored his first half-century of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to help India to 268/7 against the West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
IND Vs WI, ICC Cricket World Cup: Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Can't Control Themselves As MS Dhoni Finishes Off With Sixes, Again – WATCH
Captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri cheers MS Dhoni.
Screengrab: Twitter
IND Vs WI, ICC Cricket World Cup: Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Can't Control Themselves As MS Dhoni Finishes Off With Sixes, Again – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-27T19:47:23+0530

Legendary MS Dhoni silenced, once again, with a well calculated unbeaten knock of 56 runs from 61 balls to help India to a respectable total of 268/7 against the West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Points Table | Schedule

After a slow start, Dhoni picked up his scoring rate towards the end of the innings. At one time, he was seemingly struggling 17 off 32 balls at the end of 39 over, but the arrival of Hardik Pandya spruced up his knock, to eventually returned with a very good looking personal score. It was also is first half-century of the tournament.

Here's the updated team-by-team semifinal qualification scenario - READ

India head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli applauded the former captain as he reached the fifty.

Also watch: Suicidal Dhoni Survives As Shai Hope Misses Two Chances

Watch it here:

So what happened in the last over.

Dhoni hit the first of the over for a six, over deep mid-wicket, then defended a well-directed yorker for a dot. He even decided not to take a single off the next ball. But he compensated that with a four off the next ball, only to be followed up by another single not taken In between, he even chose to change the bat, at his idiosyncratic best. And a six to finish off, over square leg boundary. Oshane Thomas ended up leaking 16 runs in the last over.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs West Indies Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PV Narasimha Rao's Grandson Demands Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Apologise For 'Injustice' Done To His Grandfather
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters