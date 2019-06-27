Legendary MS Dhoni silenced, once again, with a well calculated unbeaten knock of 56 runs from 61 balls to help India to a respectable total of 268/7 against the West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

After a slow start, Dhoni picked up his scoring rate towards the end of the innings. At one time, he was seemingly struggling 17 off 32 balls at the end of 39 over, but the arrival of Hardik Pandya spruced up his knock, to eventually returned with a very good looking personal score. It was also is first half-century of the tournament.

India head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli applauded the former captain as he reached the fifty.

Watch it here:

So what happened in the last over.

Dhoni hit the first of the over for a six, over deep mid-wicket, then defended a well-directed yorker for a dot. He even decided not to take a single off the next ball. But he compensated that with a four off the next ball, only to be followed up by another single not taken In between, he even chose to change the bat, at his idiosyncratic best. And a six to finish off, over square leg boundary. Oshane Thomas ended up leaking 16 runs in the last over.