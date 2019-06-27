﻿
Veteran MS Dhoni silenced his critics with an all-round show during India's thumping win against the West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
MS Dhoni rolled back the years to take an unbelievable catch.
Screengrab: Twitter
Legendary MS Dhoni produced an all-round display to help India beat West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Dhoni, 37, first scored his first half-century of the tournament to help India post a very good total of 268/7 on a difficult Old Trafford pitch. He followed it up with a stunning diving catch to dismiss dangerous Carlos Brathwaite, yes the one who destroyed Ben Stokes in the final of 2016 World T20 World, and almost single-handedly beat New Zealand in their recent World Cup match. 

In the 27th over of the second innings, Brathwaite got a thick edge off the first ball, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, with the ball flying between the wicket-keeper and first slip. But Dhoni lept to his right side and took a stunning catch.

Watch it here:

India won the match by 125 runs to knock the two-time champions out. India remained the only unbeaten side in the tournament with five wins from six outings. Their match against New Zealand was washed out.

India are now second in the table with 11 points, behind Australia who have 12 points from seven matches.

This was Windies' fifth defeat in seventh outing. And it ended their semifinal qualification hopes.

or just type initial letters