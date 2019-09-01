﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Surreal Hat-Trick! Jasprit Bumrah Destroys West Indies With Unplayable Deliveries At Sabina Park – WATCH

WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Surreal Hat-Trick! Jasprit Bumrah Destroys West Indies With Unplayable Deliveries At Sabina Park – WATCH

Often hailed as the world's best pacer, Jasprit Bumrah took the wickets of John Campbell (FoW-9/1, 6.4), Darren Bravo (13/2, 8.2), Shamarh Brooks (13/3, 8.3) and Roston Chase (13/4, 8.4) in a dream opening spell to destroy the West Indies on Day 2 of the second Test

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Surreal Hat-Trick! Jasprit Bumrah Destroys West Indies With Unplayable Deliveries At Sabina Park – WATCH
Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to take a hattrick in Test cricket.
Courtesy: Twitter
WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Surreal Hat-Trick! Jasprit Bumrah Destroys West Indies With Unplayable Deliveries At Sabina Park – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-09-01T02:22:14+0530

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah destroyed West Indies on Day 2 of the second Test at Sabina Park, Kingston by taking four wickets in a space of seven deliveries.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

Often hailed as the world's best pacer, Bumrah took the wickets of John Campbell (FoW-9/1, 6.4), Darren Bravo (13/2, 8.2), Shamarh Brooks (13/3, 8.3) and Roston Chase (13/4, 8.4) in a dream opening spell.

Watch here:

He then went onto complete a five-for by taking the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite just after Tea. His figures read: 6-1-10-5.

Also Read: Vihari Hits Maiden Test Century – Video

He thus became only the third Indian bowler, after Harbhajan Singh vs Australia at Kolkata in 2001 and Irfan Pathan vs Pakistan at Karachi in 2006, to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He is also the third bowler achieve the feat in the West Indies, after Jermaine Lawson (WI) vs Australia at Bridgetown in 2003 and Matthew Hoggard (ENG) vs WI at Bridgetown in 2004.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Punishes WI With Bat, Fans Go Berserk

It's worth mentioning that he set up India's massive win the first Test at Antigua by taking five wickets in a spell of eight overs in the fourth innings.

The 25-year-old has now 59 wickets in just 12 Tests.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jasprit Bumrah Harbhajan Singh Irfan Pathan Kingston (Jamaica) Cricket India Vs West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 ICC World Test Championship Indian Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : Sad Day For Motorsport! Driver Anthoine Hubert Killed In F2 Crash At Spa
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters