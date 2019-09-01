India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah destroyed West Indies on Day 2 of the second Test at Sabina Park, Kingston by taking four wickets in a space of seven deliveries.

Often hailed as the world's best pacer, Bumrah took the wickets of John Campbell (FoW-9/1, 6.4), Darren Bravo (13/2, 8.2), Shamarh Brooks (13/3, 8.3) and Roston Chase (13/4, 8.4) in a dream opening spell.

He then went onto complete a five-for by taking the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite just after Tea. His figures read: 6-1-10-5.

He thus became only the third Indian bowler, after Harbhajan Singh vs Australia at Kolkata in 2001 and Irfan Pathan vs Pakistan at Karachi in 2006, to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He is also the third bowler achieve the feat in the West Indies, after Jermaine Lawson (WI) vs Australia at Bridgetown in 2003 and Matthew Hoggard (ENG) vs WI at Bridgetown in 2004.

It's worth mentioning that he set up India's massive win the first Test at Antigua by taking five wickets in a spell of eight overs in the fourth innings.

The 25-year-old has now 59 wickets in just 12 Tests.