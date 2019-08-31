﻿
India put a score of 264/5 at stumps on Day 1 of their 2nd Test against West Indies, in Kingston's Sabina Park. With Day 2 set to begin, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari will walk in to bat for India after having reached 27 and 42 respectively. Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of WI vs IND Day 2 here

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2019
Rishabh Pant scored 27 runs (not out) in Day 1.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-08-31T17:20:40+0530

India cricket team opener Mayank Agarwal's half-century and skipper Virat Kohli's 76-run knock helped India reach 264 for 5 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Kingston's Sabina Park. The visitors didn't have a good start, getting reduced to 46 for 2 in the opening session, until Kohli came into to provide able support to Agarwal. Both rebuilt their side's innings with a 69-run stand for the third wicket. Kohli also had a 49-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (24)  from 19 overs for the fourth wicket as India picked up the scoring rate. Kohli and Rahane's wickets proved to be costly for the Men in Blue, slowing down the flow of runs. Jason Holder was the star for his side, registering three wickets. Going into Day 2, the visitors will have Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari on the crease, who were batting on 27 and 42 respectively, having stitched 62 runs from 17.5 overs for the unfinished sixth wicket. A lot will depend on the duo whether India can post a big total on the second day or not. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of 2nd Test between West Indies Vs India here.

(SCORECARD | DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS | DAY 1 REPORT)

