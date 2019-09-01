﻿
WI Vs IND: Hanuma Vihari Hits Maiden Test Century As India Take Complete Control Over West Indies

Hanuma Vihari took a single off the first ball of the 132nd over, bowled by Kemar Roach, to reach the landmark, in 200 balls even as India take complete control over the West Indies in the second Test

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2019
India's Hanuma Vihari celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
AP Photo
Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden international century as India take complete control of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston on Saturday.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

The 25-year-old from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh took a single off the first ball of the 132nd over, bowled by Kemar Roach to reach the landmark, in 200 balls. He hit 15 fours.

Once the right-handed batsman reaches the mark, Indian team applauded the effort even as he jumped kissed the badge on the helmet. He missed the opportunity to hit a century in the last match, getting out on 93 at North Sound.

The Hyderabad player has 18 hundreds and 29 fifties in 74 First-Class matches.

Resuming on overnight score of 42 runs, Vihari and Ishant Sharma helped India move closer to a bid total after the fall of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

They already added a hundred-run stand for the eight-wicket.

