Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden international century as India take complete control of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston on Saturday.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

The 25-year-old from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh took a single off the first ball of the 132nd over, bowled by Kemar Roach to reach the landmark, in 200 balls. He hit 15 fours.

Made him first century ðÂÂÂÂ¯ by @Hanumavihari really beautiful innings and made him first half century of the cariear 50 by @ImIshant really good strike run rate pic.twitter.com/eVKO7zhBRV — 786Sherat Ali786@goutiðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³@irfan@yusuf@zaheer club (@786Sheratali786) August 31, 2019

A round of applause ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ from the Indian dressing room as #TeamIndia batsman @Hanumavihari brings up his maiden Test ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ pic.twitter.com/pk2mPy1Wxj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2019

Once the right-handed batsman reaches the mark, Indian team applauded the effort even as he jumped kissed the badge on the helmet. He missed the opportunity to hit a century in the last match, getting out on 93 at North Sound.

The Hyderabad player has 18 hundreds and 29 fifties in 74 First-Class matches.

Resuming on overnight score of 42 runs, Vihari and Ishant Sharma helped India move closer to a bid total after the fall of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

They already added a hundred-run stand for the eight-wicket.