Who Will Win The Ashes 2019? Brian Lara Gives His Prediction On England Vs Australia Series

West Indies legend gave his prediction as to who will win The Ashes 2019 between England and Australia. He also feels that Chris Woakes will the highest wicket-taker.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
The previous edition in 2017-18 was won by Australia.
With the Ashes 2019 finally underway between England and Australia, West Indies legend Brian Lara has given his prediction as to who he thinks will win the historic series.

Taking to Twitter, Lara feels that the 2019 Cricket World Cup winners will win the Ashes, with Joe Root registering the most runs, and Chris Woakes finishing as the highest wicket-taker.

"My predictions for the Ashes 2019, winners: England; most runs: Joe Root; most wickets: Chris Woakes," Lara tweeted.

On Day 1 at Edgbaston, Steve Smith came to his side's rescue, guiding Australia to 284 with a ton. English pacers Stuard Broad and Woakes dominated the batsmen. England continued for two overs without loss before the close, reaching stumps on 10-0.

The previous edition in 2017-18 was won by Australia.

