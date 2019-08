The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 1st Test, Edgbaston, Day 1: AUS Opt To Bat

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat in the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes-holders Australia have not won a match of any kind at Edgbaston since 2001, while England have won their past 11 internationals at the Birmingham ground.

Australia are looking for their first Ashes series win in England in 18 years.

Teams

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

(AFP)