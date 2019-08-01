England's bid to regain the Ashes starts at Edgbaston today. Following their controversial triumph over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 final -- in what many consider the greatest cricket game ever played -- England are out to make it arguably the best year in their history by regaining the urn. Australia, meanwhile, are aiming to claim a first Ashes win in England since 2001, but start that quest at Edgbaston, a venue with few happy memories for the tourists and plenty for the hosts. England have lost only three of 14 Ashes Tests at the venue in the last 26 years. Get live updates and live cricket score of England vs Australia, Day 1 of the first Ashes Test in Birmingham here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

