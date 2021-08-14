August 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores, Kingston

West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores, Kingston

Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of the first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan. Windies resume at the overnight score of 251/8 (87)

Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:44 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores, Kingston
West Indies are looking for their first win over Pakistan in almost four years.
Courtesy: Twitter
West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores, Kingston
outlookindia.com
2021-08-14T19:44:28+05:30

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite played a captain's knock to resurrect West Indies against Pakistan in the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston. After dismissing Pakistan for 217, the Windies were 2/2 at the close of Day 1 play and were staring at another collapse. Brathwaite spent time in the centre, facing 221 balls. He, however, failed to reach the century, getting run out on 97. But the job was done, at least for now. His predecessor, Jason Holder contributed with 58 as the Windies reached 251/8 to take a lead of 34 runs on Day 2. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas took three while Shaheen Afridi got a couple. It will be another fascinating day of cricket Saturday in Jamaica as Windies and Pakistan continue to fight for ICC World Test Championship points. Follow Day 3 action of the first WI vs PAK Test cricket match here:

Scorecard | ENG Vs IND Blog | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi Is The Past, Insists Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kraigg Brathwaite Babar Azam Kingston (Jamaica) Cricket Live Score West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan national cricket team live Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos