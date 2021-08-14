West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores, Kingston

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite played a captain's knock to resurrect West Indies against Pakistan in the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston. After dismissing Pakistan for 217, the Windies were 2/2 at the close of Day 1 play and were staring at another collapse. Brathwaite spent time in the centre, facing 221 balls. He, however, failed to reach the century, getting run out on 97. But the job was done, at least for now. His predecessor, Jason Holder contributed with 58 as the Windies reached 251/8 to take a lead of 34 runs on Day 2. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas took three while Shaheen Afridi got a couple. It will be another fascinating day of cricket Saturday in Jamaica as Windies and Pakistan continue to fight for ICC World Test Championship points. Follow Day 3 action of the first WI vs PAK Test cricket match here:

