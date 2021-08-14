Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, Lord's Test: 150 Up For ENG As Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Frustrate IND

The battle for first innings lead in the second Test at Lord's is truly on. At stumps on Day 2 on Friday, England trailed by 245 runs after yet another top-order collapse triggered by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. By close on Day 3, a fair indication will be available on how this England vs India contest will pan out. A handy lead will give either team a distinct advantage but Joe Root's men will be cautious on a pitch that has a lot for the bowlers. Siraj bend his back in his first Test at Lord's and got the rewards. Mohammed Shami, like the irrepressible James Anderson, will also have to bring his experience into play and Root, who scored a century in the drawn Trent Bridge Test, will be the wicket the tourists will be looking for. Moeen Ali's inclusion has certainly added some muscle to the England middle-order and hence Saturday should see some exciting contest between bat and ball. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, Day 3 of Lord's Test here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

3:30 PM IST: England resume at the overnight score of 119/3 with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow on 48 and 6 runs respectively. Mohammed Shami with the first over of the day.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine