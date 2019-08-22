A perfect combination and a winning start will be foremost on skipper Virat Kohli's mind when India (IND) face West Indies (WI) in their ICC World Test Championship opener in Antigua . A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor MS Dhoni. The poor showing in ODIs and T20s notwithstanding, the Windies will go into the first Test with some sense of confidence, primarily because of their series victory over England at home earlier this year. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)