﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 1, North Sound, Antigua: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane Revive IND

West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 1, North Sound, Antigua: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane Revive IND

Having won both the ODI and T20 series against West Indies (WI), India (IND) will look to begin their ICC World Test Championship campaign on a winning note against Jason Holder’s side in Antigua today. Catch live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test here

Outlook Web Bureau 22 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 1, North Sound, Antigua: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane Revive IND
India begin the Test leg of their West Indies tour today.
AP
West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 1, North Sound, Antigua: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane Revive IND
outlookindia.com
2019-08-22T21:11:47+0530

A perfect combination and a winning start will be foremost on skipper Virat Kohli's mind when India (IND) face West Indies (WI) in their ICC World Test Championship opener in Antigua today. A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor MS Dhoni. The poor showing in ODIs and T20s notwithstanding, the Windies will go into the first Test with some sense of confidence, primarily because of their series victory over England at home earlier this year. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Jason Holder Antigua India national cricket team India's tour of West Indies 2019 Cricket West Indies Sports
Next Story : Who Next? The Big Fear Troubling Congress After Chidambaram’s Arrest
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters