Can England capitalise on Steve Smith's absence in the third Ashes Test starting today at Headingley, Leeds? Smith has stood like a rock and his Bradmaneque batting has denied England so far. The former Australia captain was struck on his neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's. Australia, leading 1-0, have rested him for the third Test. Australia will be hoping that their key batsman's absence won't hurt their momentum and will bank on David Warner to strike form. Apart from Smith, Matthew Wade is the only Aussie to have notched a century in this series. England also need to lift their batting. Jason Roy has struggled but Ben Stokes has been the man down the order. Archer's bowling skills will also be in focus. England head coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested that Smith's absence does not dent Australia's ambitions. "Smith's replacement (concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne, who made 59) showed in the last match that he's more than capable," Bayliss added. Aussie head coach Justin Langer is confident that his team can stick to their plan, and do not go tit for tat with Archer. "We know what our plans are to beat England," Langer told a news conference. "What we're not going to do is get caught up in an emotional battle of who is going to bowl the quickest bouncers. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of third Ashes Test between England vs Australia here (LIVE SCORECARD | SL v NZ LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)