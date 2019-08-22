Can England capitalise on Steve Smith's absence in the third Ashes Test starting today at Headingley, Leeds? Smith has stood like a rock and his Bradmaneque batting has denied England so far. The former Australia captain was struck on his neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's. Australia, leading 1-0, have rested him for the third Test. Australia will be hoping that their key batsman's absence won't hurt their momentum and will bank on David Warner to strike form. Apart from Smith, Matthew Wade is the only Aussie to have notched a century in this series. England also need to lift their batting. Jason Roy has struggled but Ben Stokes has been the man down the order. Archer's bowling skills will also be in focus. England head coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested that Smith's absence does not dent Australia's ambitions. "Smith's replacement (concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne, who made 59) showed in the last match that he's more than capable," Bayliss added. Aussie head coach Justin Langer is confident that his team can stick to their plan, and do not go tit for tat with Archer. "We know what our plans are to beat England," Langer told a news conference. "What we're not going to do is get caught up in an emotional battle of who is going to bowl the quickest bouncers. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of third Ashes Test between England vs Australia here (LIVE SCORECARD | SL v NZ LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)
Home » Website » Sports » Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, England Vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: ENG Opt To Field
Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, England Vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: ENG Opt To Field
Trailing 1-0 in the ongoing Ashes series, England will be hoping to stage a comeback against Australia in the third Test starting today at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 here
READ MORE IN:
Next Story : Updates | Chidambaram Not Cooperating, Custodial Interrogation Necessary, Says CBI In Court
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Chidambaram Not Cooperating, Custodial Interrogation Necessary, Says CBI In Court
- 'Broad Daylight Murder Of Law, Democracy': Cong Lashes Out At Govt Over Chidambaram's Arrest
- OPINION | 'Puppets On A Chain, Kashmir's 'Pro-India' Parties NC, PDP Dug Their Own Grave'
- MP CM Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri Moves Court To Surrender In AgustaWestland Case
- India's Fresh Challenge On Kashmir: Engage With Donald Trump But Without Opening Another Front
- Kashmiris Are Angry, Yet They Are Calm. Why?
- Indian Armed Forces, Civilians Continue To Bleed In Internal Conflicts, But Do We Care?
- On India's 73rd Independence Day, A Letter to Pehlu Khan
- The Valley Has Fallen Into Rigor Mortis
- BBC, Northern Ireland, And Kashmir – Where Shekhar Kapur Got It Wrong
- Euphoria On Abrogation Of Article 370 Is Wearing Off, Only Time Will Tell Full Meaning Of This Move
- INX Media Case: 20 Questions CBI Asked P Chidambaram
- Etawah 'Ragging' Case: Police, VC Deny Medical Students Were Forced To Shave Heads
- March To Delhi Temple Demolition Site Was 'Personal Decision': Dalit Body
- NDA Candidate Against Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad Arrested In UAE
- WATCH: Guns Fail To Fire Shots During Ex-Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra's State Honours Ceremony
- Oppn Protests At Jantar Mantar, Demands Release Of Detained J&K Leaders
- Kohli Hints At Four-Bowler Strategy Vs WI
- Live, 1st Test, Day 1: SL Win Toss, Opt To Bat First Vs NZ
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- LIVE UPDATES | P Chidambaram Arrested In INX Media Case, Taken To CBI Headquarters
- Amid High Drama, Chidambaram Arrested By CBI In INX Media Case
- Ashes, ENG vs AUS, 2nd Test: Steve Smith Retires Hurt After Brutal Blow To Head By Jofra Archer Bullet Delivery – VIDEO
- US President Donald Trump Offers To Mediate Kashmir Issue Again, Says It's 'Complicated Place'
- LeT Militant, Police Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
- 'Disgraceful Misuse Of Power': Rahul Gandhi Flays BJP Govt Over Action Against Chidambaram
- How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
- Why Does Hindu Diaspora In Developed Multicultural Countries Hate Minorities Back Home In India?