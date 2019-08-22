﻿
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1: Rain Delays Match At P. Sara Oval

After winning the first Test of this two-match series (part of the World Test Championship), Sri Lanka host New Zealand in the second Test at P. Sara Oval from August 22-26. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 from P. Sara Oval here

22 August 2019
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1: Rain Delays Match At P. Sara Oval
Sri Lanka have only won two out of the last seven Tests played at P. Sara Oval.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1: Rain Delays Match At P. Sara Oval
After notching a six-wicket victory in the first Test at Galle, Sri Lanka will be aiming for a whitewash against New Zealand at P. Sara Oval. The second Test begins from August 22-26. Meanwhile, New Zealand have been in a similar situation in the past during their 2012 tour of Sri Lanka. They lost the 1st Test at Galle, and then came back in the second one to level the series.

(SCORECARD)

Also, Sri Lanka have only won two out of the last seven Tests played at P. Sara Oval.

It's currently raining in Colombo, so the match has been delayed.

(CRICKET NEWS | 1ST TEST HIGHLIGHTS)

Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played at P. Sara Oval, Colombo.

