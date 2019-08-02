Rohit Sharma might have missed out from captain Virat Kohli's 'squad' as the Indian cricket team prepares for the first T20 International against the West Indies at Fort Lauderhill, Florida, but the vice-captain is quietly getting ready to break a massive record currently held by Chris Gayle.

Also Read: Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies

Rohit, known as the hitman, needs four sixes to overtake Gayle as the most prolific six-hitter in the shortest format of the game. The Mumbai batsman now has 102 maximums in 94 matches, as against Universe Boss' 105 in 58 matches.

Also Read: Kohli's Rohit-Less 'Squad' Photo Feeds 'Split' Rumour Mill

With the two teams playing three T20Is, Rohit has a very good chance to put his name in yet another record book. Gayle, however, is not part of the Windies T20I squad. Second in the list is New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (103 in 76 matches). And they are the only three batsmen to have breached the century mark.

Meanwhile, after a productive ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, Rohit continues to be in limelight thanks to his reported rift with Kohli. On the eve of Saturday's tour opening T20I, Kohli shared a 'squad' photo sans Rohit.

Earlier, refuting the reported split, Kohli had said that they "have had no issues" and “it’s baffling, it’s time that we take Indian cricket forward and not focus on things that are not even there."

Then there was also Rohit's social media post, wherein the Mumbaiker claimed that he doesn't just walk out for the team, but for the country." Many thought it's a direct message to the skipper.

Squads:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini