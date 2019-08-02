﻿
On the eve of first T20I match against West Indies in Florida, India captain Virat Kohli shared a "SQUAD" photo sans vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and it left fans confused, with many asking about the absentee

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
Virat Kohli had earlier refuted the claims of rift with Rohit Sharma.
File Photo: PTI
2019-08-02T11:01:51+0530

Yes, not everything is well between Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Despite he skipper's assurances that there is no rift in the team, their social media posts tell an altogether different story. Or maybe, they enjoy feeding the rumour mill.

On the eve of first T20I match against West Indies in Florida, Kohli shared a "SQUAD" photo sans vice-captain Rohit Sharma. And it left fans confused, with many asking about the absence of Rohit.

Kohli is one of the top celebrities who knows how to milk the social media. Every single tweet or story he shares on the virtual platform is instantly lapped up by legions of fans. And, in his well-thought-out and carefully scripted posts, the skipper never fails to convey his messages.

Refuting the reported split, Kohli had said that they "have had no issues" and “it’s baffling, it’s time that we take Indian cricket forward and not focus on things that are not even there."

But before Team India's departure for the West Indies tour, Rohit had posted a photo on Instagram which said: "I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country." Many thought it's a direct message to the skipper.

Then came Kohli's "SQUAD" photo. It only provides ammunition to people who have been speculating about a rift between the two players.

Here are some reactions:

By the way, players in the picture are Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul.

It's pertinent to mention that Rohit doesn't follow Kohli on Instagram and recently he unfollowed Anushka Sharma -- wife of India skipper too. However, Kohli still follows Rohit on the picture-sharing website, but not his wife Ritika Sajdeh. And Anushka doesn't follow Ritika and Rohit on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika who doesn't follow the Indian skipper and his wife.

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against the Windies, starting Saturday.

