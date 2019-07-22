With bilateral series (between two teams) losing its appeal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with a global tournament – the Test Championship – to make the traditional format of the game more relevant.

The ICC first approved the idea for a World Test Championship in 2010. But it took two failed attempts in 2013 and 2017 for the governing body to fully able to get the ball rolling. India will start their campaign with a two-away series in the West Indies, starting August 22.

Also Read: Wriddhiman Saha Back In Test Squad; Navdeep Saini Gets ODI, T20I Nod

The first match of the Championship will be played between England and Australia, from August 1 to 5 at DescriptionEdgbaston Cricket Ground – fittingly enough between the two traditional rivals who have played the first officially recognised Test match way back in 1877 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the Championship, nine top-ranked teams in the ICC Test ranking will play six series each — three at home and three away — against mutually chosen opponents over the two-year cycle. Two latest members of the elite club, Afghanistan and Ireland, and Zimbabwe are not part of it.

Also Read: India Retain Test Championship Mace For 3rd Consecutive Year

Every series is worth 120 points, irrespective of the number of Tests in it. So, a team can score a maximum of 720 points over a cycle. The two sides with the most points at the end of the cycle will contest the final in England in June 2021 to decide the winner.

Matches in series Points for a win Points for a tie Points for a draw 2 60 30 20 3 40 20 13.3 4 30 15 10 5 24 12 8

There are obvious flaws in the format though, with some teams getting more matches than others, and also the winning at home and away are treated as equals.

Also Read: Stern Test Awaits India After Cricket World Cup 2019

Here is the country-wise schedule:

Teams Matches Home Away Not Playing Australia 19 9 - Vs Pak, NZ, Ind 10 - Vs Eng, Ban, SA Vs SL & WI Bangladesh 14 7 - Vs Aus, NZ, WI 7 - Vs Ind, Pak, SL Vs Eng & SA England 22 11 - Vs Aus, WI, Pak 11 - Vs SA, SL, Ind Vs Ban & NZ India 18 10 - Vs SA, Ban, Eng 8 - Vs WI, NZ, Aus Vs Pak & SL New Zealand 14 7 - Vs Ind, WI, Pak 7 - Vs SL, Aus, Ban Vs Eng & SA Pakistan 13 6 - Vs SL, Ban, SA 7 - Vs Aus, Eng, NZ Vs Ind & WI South Africa 16 9 -Vs Eng, SL, Aus 7 - Vs Ind, WI, Pak Vs Ban & NZ Sri Lanka 13 7 - Vs NZ, Eng, Ban 6 - Vs Pak, SA, WI Vs Aus & Ind West Indies 15 6 Vs - Ind, SA, SL 9 - Vs Eng, NZ, Ban Vs Aus & Pak

Australia

July-August-September 2019: Five Ashes Tests away in England

November 2019: Two home Tests against Pakistan

December 2019-January 2020: Three home Tests against New Zealand

February 2020: Two away Tests against Bangladesh

November-December 2020: Four home Tests against India

February-March 2021: Three away Tests against South Africa

Bangladesh



November 2019: Two away Tests in India

January-February 2020: Two away Tests in Pakistan

February 2020: Two home Tests against Australia

July-August 2020: Three away Tests in Sri Lanka

August-September 2020: Two home Tests against New Zealand

January-February 2021: Three home Tests against Windies

England

July-August 2019: Five Ashes Tests at home against Australia

December 2019-January 2020: Four away Tests in South Africa

March 2020: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka

June-July 2020: Three home Tests against Windies

July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Pakistan

January-February 2021: Five away Tests in India

India



July-August 2019: Two away Tests in West Indies

October-November 2019: Three home Tests against South Africa

November 2019: Two home Tests against Bangladesh

February 2020: Two away Tests in New Zealand

December 2020: Four away Tests in Australia

January-February 2021: Five home Tests against England

New Zealand

July-August 2019: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka

December 2019-January 2020: Three away Tests in Australia

February 2020: Two home Tests against India

August-September 2020: Two away Tests in Bangladesh

November-December 2020: Three home Tests against Windies

December 2020: Two home Tests against Pakistan

Also read: Mahela Jayawardene In Race To Be India’s Next Head Coach – Reports

Pakistan

October 2019: Two home Tests against Sri Lanka

November-December 2019: Two away Tests in Australia

January-February 2020: Two home Tests against Bangladesh

July-August 2020: Three away Tests in England

December 2020: Two away Tests in New Zealand

January-February 2021: Two home Tests against South Africa

July-August 2019: Five Ashes Tests at home against Australia

December 2019-January 2020: Four away Tests in South Africa

March 2020: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka

June-July 2020: Three home Tests against Windies

July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Pakistan

January-February 2021: Five away Tests in India

Sri Lanka



July-August 2019: Two home Tests against New Zealand

October 2019: Two away Tests against Pakistan

March-April 2020: Two home Tests against England

July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Bangladesh

January 2021: Two away Tests in South Africa

February-March 2021: Two away Tests in West Indies

South Africa



October 2019: Three away Tests in India

December 2019-January 2020 – Four home Tests against England

July-August 2020: Two away Tests in West Indies

January 2021: Two home Tests against Sri Lanka

January-February 2021: Two away Tests against Pakistan

February-March 2021: Three home Tests against Australia

West Indies



July-August 2019: Two home Tests against India

June-July 2020: Three away Tests in England

July-August 2020: Two home Tests against South Africa

November-December 2020: Three away Tests in New Zealand

January-February 2021: Three away Tests in Bangladesh

February-March 2021: Two home Tests in Sri Lanka