With bilateral series (between two teams) losing its appeal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with a global tournament – the Test Championship – to make the traditional format of the game more relevant.
The ICC first approved the idea for a World Test Championship in 2010. But it took two failed attempts in 2013 and 2017 for the governing body to fully able to get the ball rolling. India will start their campaign with a two-away series in the West Indies, starting August 22.
Also Read: Wriddhiman Saha Back In Test Squad; Navdeep Saini Gets ODI, T20I Nod
The first match of the Championship will be played between England and Australia, from August 1 to 5 at DescriptionEdgbaston Cricket Ground – fittingly enough between the two traditional rivals who have played the first officially recognised Test match way back in 1877 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
In the Championship, nine top-ranked teams in the ICC Test ranking will play six series each — three at home and three away — against mutually chosen opponents over the two-year cycle. Two latest members of the elite club, Afghanistan and Ireland, and Zimbabwe are not part of it.
Also Read: India Retain Test Championship Mace For 3rd Consecutive Year
Every series is worth 120 points, irrespective of the number of Tests in it. So, a team can score a maximum of 720 points over a cycle. The two sides with the most points at the end of the cycle will contest the final in England in June 2021 to decide the winner.
|Matches in series
|Points for a win
|Points for a tie
|Points for a draw
|2
|60
|30
|20
|3
|40
|20
|13.3
|4
|30
|15
|10
|5
|24
|12
|8
There are obvious flaws in the format though, with some teams getting more matches than others, and also the winning at home and away are treated as equals.
Also Read: Stern Test Awaits India After Cricket World Cup 2019
Here is the country-wise schedule:
|Teams
|Matches
|Home
|Away
|Not Playing
|Australia
|19
|9 - Vs Pak, NZ, Ind
|10 - Vs Eng, Ban, SA
|Vs SL & WI
|Bangladesh
|14
|7 - Vs Aus, NZ, WI
|7 - Vs Ind, Pak, SL
|Vs Eng & SA
|England
|22
|11 - Vs Aus, WI, Pak
|11 - Vs SA, SL, Ind
|Vs Ban & NZ
|India
|18
|10 - Vs SA, Ban, Eng
|8 - Vs WI, NZ, Aus
|Vs Pak & SL
|New Zealand
|14
|7 - Vs Ind, WI, Pak
|7 - Vs SL, Aus, Ban
|Vs Eng & SA
|Pakistan
|13
|6 - Vs SL, Ban, SA
|7 - Vs Aus, Eng, NZ
|Vs Ind & WI
|South Africa
|16
|9 -Vs Eng, SL, Aus
|7 - Vs Ind, WI, Pak
|Vs Ban & NZ
|Sri Lanka
|13
|7 - Vs NZ, Eng, Ban
|6 - Vs Pak, SA, WI
|Vs Aus & Ind
|West Indies
|15
|6 Vs - Ind, SA, SL
|9 - Vs Eng, NZ, Ban
|Vs Aus & Pak
Australia
July-August-September 2019: Five Ashes Tests away in England
November 2019: Two home Tests against Pakistan
December 2019-January 2020: Three home Tests against New Zealand
February 2020: Two away Tests against Bangladesh
November-December 2020: Four home Tests against India
February-March 2021: Three away Tests against South Africa
Bangladesh
November 2019: Two away Tests in India
January-February 2020: Two away Tests in Pakistan
February 2020: Two home Tests against Australia
July-August 2020: Three away Tests in Sri Lanka
August-September 2020: Two home Tests against New Zealand
January-February 2021: Three home Tests against Windies
England
July-August 2019: Five Ashes Tests at home against Australia
December 2019-January 2020: Four away Tests in South Africa
March 2020: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka
June-July 2020: Three home Tests against Windies
July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Pakistan
January-February 2021: Five away Tests in India
India
July-August 2019: Two away Tests in West Indies
October-November 2019: Three home Tests against South Africa
November 2019: Two home Tests against Bangladesh
February 2020: Two away Tests in New Zealand
December 2020: Four away Tests in Australia
January-February 2021: Five home Tests against England
New Zealand
July-August 2019: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka
December 2019-January 2020: Three away Tests in Australia
February 2020: Two home Tests against India
August-September 2020: Two away Tests in Bangladesh
November-December 2020: Three home Tests against Windies
December 2020: Two home Tests against Pakistan
Also read: Mahela Jayawardene In Race To Be India’s Next Head Coach – Reports
Pakistan
October 2019: Two home Tests against Sri Lanka
November-December 2019: Two away Tests in Australia
January-February 2020: Two home Tests against Bangladesh
July-August 2020: Three away Tests in England
December 2020: Two away Tests in New Zealand
January-February 2021: Two home Tests against South Africa
July-August 2019: Five Ashes Tests at home against Australia
December 2019-January 2020: Four away Tests in South Africa
March 2020: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka
June-July 2020: Three home Tests against Windies
July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Pakistan
January-February 2021: Five away Tests in India
Sri Lanka
July-August 2019: Two home Tests against New Zealand
October 2019: Two away Tests against Pakistan
March-April 2020: Two home Tests against England
July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Bangladesh
January 2021: Two away Tests in South Africa
February-March 2021: Two away Tests in West Indies
South Africa
October 2019: Three away Tests in India
December 2019-January 2020 – Four home Tests against England
July-August 2020: Two away Tests in West Indies
January 2021: Two home Tests against Sri Lanka
January-February 2021: Two away Tests against Pakistan
February-March 2021: Three home Tests against Australia
West Indies
July-August 2019: Two home Tests against India
June-July 2020: Three away Tests in England
July-August 2020: Two home Tests against South Africa
November-December 2020: Three away Tests in New Zealand
January-February 2021: Three away Tests in Bangladesh
February-March 2021: Two home Tests in Sri Lanka
Post a Comment