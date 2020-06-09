West Indies Arrives In England For Behind-closed-doors Test Series

June 09, 2020
Jason Holder's West Indies side arrived in Manchester for training and quarantining ahead of next month's first Test at Southampton

Omnisport 09 June 2020
Jason Holder's men will remain in Manchester for training and quarantining before travelling to Southampton for the first Test.
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
outlookindia.com
2020-06-09T20:59:57+0530

West Indies have arrived in Manchester ahead of the planned behind-closed-doors Test series with England.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The Windies are scheduled to meet in England in three Tests, the first taking place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton beginning July 8 followed by two at Old Trafford as international cricket makes a tentative return from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul withdrew from the 25-man touring party, which landed in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, because of fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Holder's men will remain in Manchester for training and quarantining before travelling to Southampton for the first Test.

