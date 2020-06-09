West Indies Arrives In England For Behind-closed-doors Test Series

West Indies have arrived in Manchester ahead of the planned behind-closed-doors Test series with England.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
The Windies are scheduled to meet in England in three Tests, the first taking place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton beginning July 8 followed by two at Old Trafford as international cricket makes a tentative return from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus.
Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul withdrew from the 25-man touring party, which landed in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, because of fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The #MenInMaroon have arrived for Sandals West Indies Tour of England. #ENGvWI— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2020
Read Morehttps://t.co/eGi1ozheLU
Jason Holder's men will remain in Manchester for training and quarantining before travelling to Southampton for the first Test.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Amit Shah's Virtual Rally May Have Set The Template For Poll Campaign In Bihar
Kejriwal's Threat To Private Hospitals Lacks Teeth, Diversion Tactic To Hide Delhi govt Lapses: Experts
Delhi CM Kejriwal Goes Into Self-Quarantine, To Undergo Covid-19 Test On Tuesday