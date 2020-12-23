WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Rafael Nadal Feature In Sevilla's Impressive 'Never Surrender' Video

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and tennis legend Rafael Nadal are two of the iconic sporting figures to feature in football club Sevilla FC's latest Christmas campaign, aptly titled 'Never Surrender'. Sport sure no knows boundary, indeed. (More Sports News)

Known for punching above their weight in European football, Sevilla have won a record sixth UEFA Europa League title after defeating Italian giants AC Milan in the August 21 final. And now, Sevilla are in the process of strengthening the "positioning of Never Surrender".

Sevilla are an outfit characterised by their "fighting spirit and ability to overcome, even in the worst circumstances, as it has, in fact, demonstrated during 2020." They just relaunched the brand, with that message.

In a statement, La Liga outfit explained why they have chosen the following examples of Never Surrender as a key to success.

Sevilla want "to remember 2020 positively with a spot campaign that shows that, despite the adversities that may arise, with class, effort and courage, great objectives can be achieved. The key, never believing the match is lost. And to do so, what better way than by following the example of great sportsmen and women who, like Sevilla FC, have shown in 2020 that never giving up is the secret to achieving glory," it added.

Watch the video here:

RAFA NADAL triumphs at Roland Garros, beating all his rivals without dropping a single set. His demands of himself have led him to win this tournament 13 times in 15 years.

DESIRE VILA overcomes the amputation of her leg and now competes at the highest level. The bravery of a gymnast turned Paralympic athlete.

THE SPANISH HANDBALL TEAM, after the disappointment of missing out on the Rio Olympics, won the European Championship. The Spaniards showed so much pride to win the European Gold.

CAROLINA MARIN is international champion again after recovering from her serious injury. Her resilience puts her back on top of the podium.

JOAN MIR, by transforming his inexperience into consistency, surprising world champion of the MotoGP. The cheeky driver makes a great comeback with a dream finish.

SACHIN TENDULKAR, a cricket legend, wins the Laureus Sporting Moment (2000-2020) for being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India won the World Cup, as a thank you from a proud nation. He embodies the passion of an entire country.

SEVILLA FC makes the impossible possible by winning its sixth Europa League. The club once again demonstrates its limitless ambition by winning all six finals it has played.

In a season marred by coronavirus pandemic, Sevilla achieved unprecedented success in the second-tier of European football competition.

"Despite the complications caused by the pandemic, with a three-month hiatus, the team from Nervión managed to qualify for the Champions League and lift their sixth UEFA Europa League, leaving many more economically powerful teams in their wake, such as Roma, Manchester United and Inter Milan. And they did it by coming from behind in the semi-final and the final, never giving up, fighting to the end," the statement added.

