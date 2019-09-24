Poshan
﻿
Virat Kohli Dresses Up For His ISL Team FC Goa

India national cricket team, Virat Kohli, who is also co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa, was present during club's 2019-20 season's jersey launch and also presented it.

24 September 2019
FC Goa were runners-up last season in the Indian Super League.
2019-09-24T16:53:39+0530

FC Goa launched their home kit for the upcoming 2019-20 Indian Super League season at the Bambolim Athletic Ground, with India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli being a part of the ceremony.

(Football News)

The club launched their new jersey and Annual Campaign named 'Be Goa'. 

The jersey is of completely orange colour, which according to the event's press release "finds familiarity in the state renowned for its beaches and picturesque sunsets."

Kohli, who is also co-owner said, "It’s always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa. Coming back here, always gives me hope that the sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It’s truly brilliant."

“The team is in great shape. They have been doing brilliantly the last two seasons with the Super Cup win it was just another validation of the process,” added Virat. “What is really amazing is the work that goes on beyond the first team. The youth structure is firmly in place and the club is looking to be trailblazers in youth development and grassroots. In terms of philosophy, style of play and success, I am happy where we are at, but we can’t afford to be myopic in Indian football. There is still a long way to go and we aim to be the face of change in Indian football," he further added.

Next Story : Indian Football Team Set To Face Luka Modric's Croatia?
