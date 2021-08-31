August 31, 2021
US Open 2021: Bautista Agut Ousts Complaining Nick Kyrgios

Bautista Agut, the No. 18 seed from Spain, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium

Associated Press (AP) 31 August 2021
Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, returns a shot against Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
2021-08-31T12:53:29+05:30

Roberto Bautista Agut made it a short stay in the U.S. Open for Nick Kyrgios, who had enough time to fit in plenty of complaining in three sets. (More Sports News)

Bautista Agut, the No. 18 seed from Spain, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Kyrgios fell into a foul mood early, bickering with the chair umpire about having to walk his towel to the corners of the court instead of throwing it where he wanted.

He also muttered about having to be on the court so late at night and Bautista Agut's bathroom break after the second set. Kyrgios was penalized a first serve midway through the third set for a repeated time violation but by then it was clear he wasn't coming back. (AP) 







