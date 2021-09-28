Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Champions League: Lionel Messi Set To Return For PSG Against Manchester City

Messi had missed PSG's last two games due to a knee injury and according to coach Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentinean is fit to play vs Man City.

Champions League: Lionel Messi Set To Return For PSG Against Manchester City
PSG's Lionel Messi (C) runs during a training session ahead of their clash against Manchester City in UEFA Champions League. | AP

Trending

Champions League: Lionel Messi Set To Return For PSG Against Manchester City
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T09:16:33+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 9:16 am

For Pep Guardiola, the unthinkable could happen on Tuesday - seeing Lionel Messi in the jersey of a team that isn’t Barcelona. Messi has recovered from a knee injury and is expected to return for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Manchester City in a rematch of last season’s Champions League semifinal. (More Football News)

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino did not reveal his lineup but said the Argentina star was fit to play. Messi had previously been ruled out of two consecutive league games following a knock to his left knee on his home debut earlier this month.

Against Manchester City, he will be up against Guardiola, who was Messi’s coach at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 during an exceptionally fruitful spell. Among their many titles, the pair won the Champions League in 2009 and 2011, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner scoring in both finals.

In total, Messi scored 211 goals in 219 games in all competitions under Guardiola, who reportedly failed to secure his transfer to City during the summer.

“That was a little bit of a surprise for everyone, but what happened has happened,” Guardiola said when asked about Messi playing for another club than Barcelona. “A few years ago, you could not imagine. But football, you never know. Life, you never know what is going to happen in a short time.”

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Messi, 34, has featured in only three matches for PSG and is still chasing his first goal following his shock move. In addition to the Lyon game where he got injured, Messi also made a substitute appearance on his debut against Reims and started in attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in their opening Champions League group game.

“Let the player work, let the player adapt and start to feel at home,” Pochettino said. “He was at Barcelona for 20 years. It is normal that he feels at home in Barcelona. Now everything is new. For sure he is going to succeed.“

With Messi fit, Pochettino could field his formidable attacking trident. Although the trio did not impress against Brugge, Guardiola said he does not have a recipe to stop them. “They are so good. This amount of talent, together, it’s so difficult,” he said. “We are going to try to defend well when we don’t have the ball, and make them run when we have the ball.”

City won 2-1 in Paris and 2-0 at home in last season’s semifinal. The Manchester club is unbeaten in its five matches with PSG, but Guardiola brushed off any notion his players will start with a psychological edge.

“The confidence is not about we beat them in the knockouts last season,” he said. “This is a new season, a new challenge. I don’t care if you win three games in a row, or lose three games in a row, this is a new one.” Following its 6-3 win against Leipzig, Manchester City lead Group A with three points, two more than PSG and Brugge.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Lionel Messi Mauricio Pochettino Pep Guardiola Paris Football UEFA Champions League Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC Barcelona Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq Undergoes Emergency Angioplasty

Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq Undergoes Emergency Angioplasty

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Blames Poor Strike Rate For RR Loss Vs SRH

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Dent Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances With Season's 2nd Win

Women's World Chess Championship: India Settle For A Draw With Azerbaijan

BCCI Delays Start Of Domestic Season Due To Cyclone Alerts

AIBA To Allow Spectators In Belgrade World Boxing Championships

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting Beat Bengaluru United In Kolkata Thriller To Enter Final

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Sports

Ajeet Kumar, KM Deeksha Win 1500m Gold At National U-23 Athletics Meet

Ajeet Kumar, KM Deeksha Win 1500m Gold At National U-23 Athletics Meet

AIFF Disqualifies Kashmir's Hyderya Sports FC For Producing Fake Bank Guarantee

AIFF Disqualifies Kashmir's Hyderya Sports FC For Producing Fake Bank Guarantee

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Not Happy With Pitches Used In Pakistan T20 Championship

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Not Happy With Pitches Used In Pakistan T20 Championship

AB De Villiers Imitates RCB Skipper Virat Kohli’s Dynamic Celebration After Thrashing MI In IPL 2021: WATCH

AB De Villiers Imitates RCB Skipper Virat Kohli’s Dynamic Celebration After Thrashing MI In IPL 2021: WATCH

Read More from Outlook

Crude Shock Awaits Centre’s Economic Planning Ahead Of Key State Elections In 2022

Crude Shock Awaits Centre’s Economic Planning Ahead Of Key State Elections In 2022

Neeraj Thakur / Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for Brent crude oil prices to $90 per barrel from $80 by year-end. The forecast has been revised due to faster fuel demand recovery.

'No Shave': Taliban's Diktat To Barbers In Afghanistan Province

'No Shave': Taliban's Diktat To Barbers In Afghanistan Province

Outlook Web Desk / The order in Helmand province was issued by the provincial Taliban government's vice and virtue department to barbers in Lashkar Gah.

Sanju Samson Blames Poor Strike Rate For RR Loss Vs SRH

Sanju Samson Blames Poor Strike Rate For RR Loss Vs SRH

Sanju Samson said Rajasthan Royals were 10-20 runs short since no boundaries were scored off the last 17 balls versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai.

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Outlook Bureau / Belying government claims, the farmers' support base has been expanding given the support from larger number of people from all walks of life and of all ages.

Advertisement