Two Sports Facilities In Chandigarh Converted Into Temporary Jails Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

March 24, 2020
Poshan
The total number of persons affected by COVID-19 in Chandigarh stands at 7, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

ANI 24 March 2020
Representative Image: Civic workers fumigate a wholesale market as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
AP Photo
2020-03-24T17:45:18+0530

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday declared that two sports facilities in the city have been converted into temporary jails.

"Cricket Stadium in Sector-16 and Sports Complex in Manimajra are hereby declared as temporary jail till prohibitory orders remain in operation keeping in view the urgencies arisen due to the outbreak of COVID-19," the administration said in a release.

The total number of persons affected by COVID-19 in Chandigarh stands at 7, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Chandigarh administration has imposed a curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus from person to person.

In India, there are 451 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured.

So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease.

