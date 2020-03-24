Two Sports Facilities In Chandigarh Converted Into Temporary Jails Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday declared that two sports facilities in the city have been converted into temporary jails.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
"Cricket Stadium in Sector-16 and Sports Complex in Manimajra are hereby declared as temporary jail till prohibitory orders remain in operation keeping in view the urgencies arisen due to the outbreak of COVID-19," the administration said in a release.
The total number of persons affected by COVID-19 in Chandigarh stands at 7, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Chandigarh administration has imposed a curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus from person to person.
In India, there are 451 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured.
So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease.
Coronavirus Highlights: Cases In India Rise To 468; 19 States, UTs Under Lockdown
Fact Check: NASA Satellite Didn't Show Coronavirus Retreat In India Due To 5 PM Clapping
Air India's Corona Warriors, Who Brought Over A Thousand Home, Face Ostracisation In Housing Societies
As Saudi Grapples With Coronavirus, Crown Prince Has Inflicted Two Self-wounds. Is Country Prepared To Deal With It?
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final