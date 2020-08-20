Two South Africa Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19

Two South African players have tested coronavirus during the national team's culture camp, revealed the country's cricket board (CSA) on Thursday. Both the players are asymptomatic.

"While both players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their health and well-being," CSA said in a release.

Without naming the players, the CSA said that there will be no replacements for them.

"There were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive. All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually. The testing is in line with fulfilling the organization's obligation and commitment to control the spread of the virus," the message added.

Meanwhile, former captain Faf du Plessis is missing the camp because of the birth of his second child.

Players attending the camp: Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, David Miller, Dean Elgar, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, Keegan Petersen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verryenne, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Pieter Malan, Pite Van Biljon, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Senuran Muthusamy, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza.