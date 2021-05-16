Tottenham Beat Wolves To Keep Slim Champions League Hopes Aive

Tottenham kept their faint hopes of Champions League qualification alive with a routine 2-0 win over Wolves. (More Football News)

Spurs are rank outsiders to finish in the top four of the Premier League at this late stage of the season, but are still just about in touch with fourth-placed Chelsea after brushing aside an abject Wolves side.

Harry Kane put them ahead in the final minute of normal time in the first half and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 62nd-minute goal made sure of the points.

The victory moves Spurs within five points of Chelsea with two games to go, though a Europa League place is a more realistic goal for interim manager Ryan Mason's side.

Spurs dominated the first-half possession but struggled to find a way through and break the deadlock after Kane struck the post with a low long-range effort in the fifth minute.

Gareth Bale tested Rui Patricio with a free-kick and Kane fired wide from a set-piece delivery from the Welshman but Wolves were a threat on the counter with the pace of Adama Traore.

His run and lay-off to Fabio Silva presented the Wolves forward with their best chance of the half, which Silva dragged off-target with a right-footed effort.

Patricio kept out Son Heung-min's shot from a tight angle and successive goal-line clearances from Conor Coady preserved parity before Kane finally opened the scoring.

Kane latched on to Hojbjerg's throughball and fired a composed finish into the bottom-right corner.

Patricio turned a fierce Sergio Reguilon effort over and then produced heroics to deny Kane a second, tipping onto the inside of the left-hand post following a throughball from Dele Alli, who then struck the right post on the rebound.

But Tottenham's lead was deservedly doubled as Patricio kept out a curling strike from Bale, with Hojbjerg reacting quickest to the rebound to hit home.

Silva shot dismally wide to spurn Wolves' best opportunity to the match and Traore danced inside the Spurs box but could not sneak his effort inside the near post as Wolves sparked into life far too late for any kind of revival.

