Top FIFA Official Feels Hosting 2021 U-17 World Cup Can Transform Indian Women's Football

Speaking at an e-summit organized by Football Delhi, Sara Booth (head of FIFA's women's football competitions) said that hosting U-17 Women's World Cup in 2021 in India will boost the image of the sport among girls.

Booth also lauded Delhi's effort in working for women's football.

Meanwhile, Indian women's midfielder Dalima Chhibber said that the football culture needs to be improved among women in the country. "We need to develop the culture of girl’s football at the club level as well as school and college level. Participation of girls in football have significantly grown in Delhi in the last few years and with new competitions, more girls will be encouraged to play football which was not the case when I started to play football in Delhi," she said.

Delhi's Golden League was also praised by AIFF's Sara Pilot. Lauren Duncan, South Africa's national team manager, who was also present, said, "The condition of women’s football in South Africa is pretty similar to India. We need more females in administration and coaching to provide a more comfortable environment to players."