Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze Sets New Snatch World Record, Wins Gold

Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze has set a new world record in the snatch lift with 223kg.



Talakhadze set the new record in the super-heavyweight, over-109-kilogram category with apparent ease even though he had to lift three times in a row because his entry weight was higher than anything attempted by his rivals.



Talakhadze has a commanding lead of 23 kilograms at the halfway point of the competition with Ali Davoudi of Iran in second before the clean and jerk.

Ali Davoudi of Iran comes second with a lift of 441kg, while Man Asaad of Syria finished third with a lift of 424kg (AP)

