August 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze Sets New Snatch World Record, Wins Gold

Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze Sets New Snatch World Record, Wins Gold

The Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze set a new world record in the snatch lift with 223kg.

Associated Press (AP) 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:24 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze Sets New Snatch World Record, Wins Gold
Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia competes in the men's +109kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze Sets New Snatch World Record, Wins Gold
outlookindia.com
2021-08-04T19:24:33+05:30

Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze has set a new world record in the snatch lift with 223kg. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Talakhadze set the new record in the super-heavyweight, over-109-kilogram category with apparent ease even though he had to lift three times in a row because his entry weight was higher than anything attempted by his rivals.

Talakhadze has a commanding lead of 23 kilograms at the halfway point of the competition with Ali Davoudi of Iran in second before the clean and jerk.

Ali Davoudi of Iran comes second with a lift of 441kg, while  Man Asaad of Syria finished third with a lift of 424kg (AP) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics, Golf: Solid Start By Aditi Ashok, Placed Second Ahead Of Big Names

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Tokyo Weightlifting Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos