August 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin Wins Women's Hurdles Gold Medal, Sets World Record

Tokyo Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin Wins Women's Hurdles Gold Medal, Sets World Record

She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish

Agencies 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:59 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin Wins Women's Hurdles Gold Medal, Sets World Record
Sydney McLaughlin, of United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Tokyo Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin Wins Women's Hurdles Gold Medal, Sets World Record
outlookindia.com
2021-08-04T08:59:49+05:30

American Sydney McLaughlin has broken her own world record to win the women's 400-meter hurdles in 51.46 seconds in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish.

McLaughlin set the previous world record of 51.90 seconds in June. Muhammad, who set the world record twice in 2019 and won the world championship gold medal that year, finished in 51.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ravi Kumar Dahiya Enters 57kg Wrestling Quarterfinal With Win By Technical Superiority At Tokyo Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Athletics Other Sports Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos