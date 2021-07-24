Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian Results At A Glance On Day 1: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Gives Historic Start

On Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, 26-year-old weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was the toast of the day. After the disappointment of Rio 2016, Mirabai Chanu looked determined and finished with the silver behind China's superwoman Hao Zhihui.

India are eyeing their biggest medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics. The country has sent its biggest contingent of 119 sportspersons at the Summer Games. After a disappointing Rio Olympics in 2016, India seek to overhaul their best ever Olympic medal haul of six that came in London 2012.



Out of the 119 Indian athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. The contingent, whose average age is 26.99 years, has lot of experience too. Skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan, 45, is the oldest Indian representative while 10m air rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar is the youngest at 18.



Here are all the Indian results on Day 2 (Saturday) at Tokyo Olympics:



ARCHERY



(Mixed team) The Indian team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lost 6-2 in the quarterfinals against South Korea.



TABLE TENNIS



Women's Singles, Round 1



~ Manika Batra defeated Ho Tin-Tin of Great Britain 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 and 11-9



~ Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated Linda Bergstroem of Sweden 11-15, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 3-11, 9-11, 5-11



Mixed Doubles Round of 16



Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost to Ching Cheng and Ju Lin Yun of Chinese Taipei 11-8, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4. (Full report here)



SHOOTING



10m Air Pistol Men's Final



Saurabh Chaudhary finished seventh



Abhishek Verma (17th) DID NOT QUALIFY



10m Air Rifle Women's Final



Elavenil Valarivan (16th) and Apurvi Chandela (36th) Did Not Qualify



JUDO



Women's 48 kg Elimination Round of 32



Likmabam Shushila Devi lost to Hungary's Eva Csernoviczi



WEIGHTLIFTING



Women's 49kg



Mirabai Chanu of India won silver with a total lift of 202kg (87kg + 115kg). China’s Hou Zhihui took gold with a Olympic record of 210kg (94kg + 116kg), while Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia won bronze with a lift of 194kg (84kg + 110kg). (Full report here)



BADMINTON



Men's singles group play



B Sai Praneet of India lost to Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-17, 21-15.



Men's doubles group play



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India beat Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 16-21, 27-25. (Full report here)



BOXING



Men's 69 kg Round of 32



Vikas Krishan of India lost to Japan's Quincy Okazawa 5-0. This was Krishan's third Olympics!



HOCKEY



Men’s group play: India beat New Zealand 3-2.



Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stood like a wall in the closing minutes against the Kiwis. (Full Report)



Women group play



India lose to Olympic champions the Netherlands 5-1 in group opener. (Full Report Here)



ROWING



Lightweight double sculls heats for men

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished sixth and Did Not Qualify



TENNIS



Men's singles first round

Sumit Nagal of India beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7, 6-4. ( Report here)

