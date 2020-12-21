December 21, 2020
Corona
Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Steal The Show At PNC Championship

Tiger and Charlie Woods upstaged their rivals at the PNC Championship but finished five shots behind winners Justin and Mike Thomas

Omnisport 21 December 2020
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie wait to putt on the 12th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
outlookindia.com
2020-12-21T13:34:03+05:30

Tiger Woods and son Charlie once again took centre stage but it was Justin Thomas and dad Mike who claimed the PNC Championship trophy. (More Sports News)

Charlie, aged just 11, was competing in the tournament with 15-time-major-winning father Tiger and showed off his golf repertoire at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

The pair combined for a 10-under 62 on day one, leaving them four shots off the pace, and matched that total on Sunday with some impressive combination play.

Charlie got Team Woods off to a flier with a birdie at the third, which the pair celebrated with a trademark fist bump.

They also eagled the par-five fifth and 14th, but that was not enough to challenge for the title as they finished down in seventh.

Team Kuchar and Team Kite finished two shots better off in a tie for fifth, while Team Trevino and Team O'Meara were joint-third at 23 under.

Thomas Jr and 61-year-old father Mike came out on top on 25 under, finishing one stroke ahead of Team Singh.

Team Thomas started with seven straight birdies and finished with 15 across a bogey-free Sunday.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

