December 12, 2020
Corona
Thousands Line Streets For Italy Legend Paolo Rossi's Funeral In Vicenza

Marco Tardelli and Alessandro Altobelli were among Paolo Rossi's former team-mates who carried his coffin at his funeral

Omnisport 12 December 2020
Paolo Rossi's former teammates in the Italian winning World Cup team, Marco Tardelli and Antonio Cabrini, right, carry the coffin in Vicenza, Italy on Saturday.
AP
2020-12-12T19:51:09+05:30

Paolo Rossi's World Cup winning team-mates carried his coffin into the cathedral for his funeral and thousands gathered on the streets of Vicenza to pay tribute to the Italy legend on Saturday. (More Football News)

Rossi, the leading scorer and best player in the tournament in the Azzurri's 1982 World Cup triumph, died this week at the age of 64 following a long illness.

Thousands flocked to Vicenza's Stadio Romeo Menti, where Rossi's coffin could be seen by the public, on Friday to pay their respects.

Thousands flocked to Vicenza's Stadio Romeo Menti, where Rossi's coffin could be seen by the public. Photo: Twitter (@Vivo_Azzurro)

Many lined the streets as the former Juventus, Milan, Vicenza and Hellas Verona striker's body was transported to the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral.

There was applause from those who gathered outside before Marco Tardelli, Alessandro Altobelli, Antonio Cabrini and Giampiero Marini were among those to carry the coffin into the cathedral.

Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini and Roberto Baggio were also among the mourners on an emotional day.

Rossi's son Alessandro carried the coffin - which had an Italy shirt with the number 20 and Rossi's name on the back, along with a Vicenza scarf, draped on top of it - out of the cathedral with members of the 1982 World Cup squad following the ceremony.

The funeral was also shown live on television in Italy.

