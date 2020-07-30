The Stripes Are Back! Juventus Reveal 2020-21 Kit

July 30, 2020
Corona
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala modelled the new Juventus kit, which was released on Thursday ahead of the 2020-21 season

Juve had dropped their traditional black-and-white striped kit for this season, instead going with a block colour design
Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in black and white stripes next season as Juventus revealed their home kit for the 2020-21 campaign. (More Football News)

Ronaldo scored the opener as a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday propelled Juve to their ninth successive Serie A title.

Juve had dropped their traditional black-and-white striped kit for this season, instead going with a block colour design.

However, the stripes – in a "painted" design – will return as Juve hunt a 10th straight Scudetto next season, with Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala among the stars to model the new Adidas kit, which was released on Thursday, with the tagline: "our stripes, our statement."

With the current season still not over in Italy, it has not yet been confirmed when the next Serie A campaign will start.

Juve face Roma in their final league outing on Saturday, before they take on Lyon in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

