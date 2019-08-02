﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  The Ashes 2019: England's Mark Wood To Miss Entire Series After Knee Surgery

The Ashes 2019: England's Mark Wood To Miss Entire Series After Knee Surgery

England fast bowler Mark Wood had already been ruled out of three Ashes Tests and has now seen his hopes of featuring in the series dashed.

Omnisport 02 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
The Ashes 2019: England's Mark Wood To Miss Entire Series After Knee Surgery
Mark Wood played the most recent of his 13 Tests against West Indies in February.
Twitter
The Ashes 2019: England's Mark Wood To Miss Entire Series After Knee Surgery
outlookindia.com
2019-08-02T18:38:50+0530

Mark Wood has been ruled out of playing any part in the Ashes after undergoing knee surgery. (ENG v AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 - As It Happened) (SCORECARD

Wood was already set to miss a sizeable chunk of England's home Test series with Australia, which got under way at Edgbaston on Thursday, after sustaining a side strain during his country's dramatic Cricket World Cup final victory.

The paceman's hopes of featuring in the fourth and fifth Tests have now been ended, after it was confirmed he has undergone an operation on a knee problem that was also picked up in the course of the World Cup campaign.

ALSO READ: A Look At Steve Smith's Best Ashes Centuries

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday read: "England fast bowler Mark Wood has had left knee surgery to address an injury sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup.

"The Durham player will continue rehabilitation for this and the left side strain that he sustained in the World Cup final.

"As a result of these injuries, he will be unavailable for any cricket for the remainder of the [English] season."

The news comes as a further blow to an England side weakened by James Anderson suffering a calf injury on the opening morning of the Ashes.

Anderson bowled only four overs on Thursday before reporting "tightness" in his left calf and being sent for a scan.

The 37-year-old seamer looked relatively untroubled as he underwent a fitness test at Edgbaston on Friday morning, but the nature of his injury has yet to be confirmed.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Mark Wood James Anderson London Ashes England national cricket team Cricket Sports
Next Story : RSS Welcomes Supreme Court's Order Of Day-To-Day Hearing In Ayodhya Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters