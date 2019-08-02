Australia suffered a batting collapse on day 1 of the first Ashes 2019 Test at Birmingham on Thursday. The visitors were saved by a classy batting display from former skipper Steve Smith, who braved taunts and a hostile Stuart Broad to score one of the finest Ashes Centuries ever. The Aussies have a battery of pacers but whether Mitchell Starc will be missed will be found out . England have a formidable batting lineup with Joe Root expected to the pillar upfront. England are on an eight-game unbeaten streak in Tests at Edgbaston, a run that dates back 11 years to a 2008 defeat to South Africa. In total, England have lost only one of their last 14 Tests at Edgbaston, winning 10 and drawing three. But how they cope with the Australian attack will be key. Follow live ball-by-ball updates and live cricket score of England vs Australia first Ashes Test here.

