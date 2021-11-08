T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik Smashes Fastest Fifty For Pakistan In T20 Internationals

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik recorded the fastest fifty for his national side in the shortest format. (More Cricket News)

Soon to be 40, Malik became the second overall cricketer with his 18-ball 50 against Scotland in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. His half-century included six maximums and one four before he finished unbeaten 54 at Sharjah on Sunday (November 7).

It was the joint third-fastest half-century in the T20 World Cup. Incidentally, one of the other two came in the ongoing premier event by India top-order batter KL Rahul.

Rahul clocked his 18-ball 50 against Scotland too but before Shoaib Malik. The other batter tied with Malik and Rahul is Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who recorded his fifty against Pakistan in Dhaka in 2014.

It is, however, India's Yuvraj Singh whose long-standing 50 off 12 balls remains intact. The stylish left-hander holds the pole position since 2007 when he scored 58 runs against England in the T20 World Cup.

Stephan Myburgh’s 17-ball 50 for the Netherlands against Ireland at Sylhet is the second-fastest fifty in the shortest format which he achieved in 2014.

Before Shoaib Malik, his compatriot Umar Akmal's 21-ball 50, which included six fours and three sixes, against Australia was the previous fastest fifty for Pakistan in T20Is. Akmal smashed 64 runs against Australia at Birmingham in 2010.

FASTEST 50 IN TWENTY-20 WORLD CUP:

Balls-(Score)-Batter-Opponent-Venue-Date

12 (58) Yuvraj Singh (India) England Durban 19-09-2007

17 (63) Stephan Myburgh (Netherlands) Ireland Sylhet 21-03-2014

18 (54*) Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) Scotland Sharjah 07-11-2021

18 (74) Glenn Maxwell (Australia) Pakistan Dhaka 23-03-2014

18 (50) KL Rahul (India) Scotland Dubai 05-11-2021