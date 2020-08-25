Suresh Raina Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Has Full Faith In Govt And Its Leaders

Demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, former India cricketer Suresh Raina wrote an emotional note, saying the late Bollywood actor was a true inspiration and he will always remain alive in the hearts of the people. (More Cricket News)

Raina, 33, shared a video on his official Twitter handle remembering the late actor, and wrote: "Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith on our government & it's leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration! #GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR."

Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/dziQlhr2vn — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) August 24, 2020

Earlier, Raina had shared another message, saying "it still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail."

It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/x7DsUiPT5P — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) August 19, 2020

Sushant, who famously played Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the former India captain's biopic, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Sushant's death and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far.

On August 15, hours after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Raina also hung his boots. Both will however continue to play on the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The pair will turn up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.