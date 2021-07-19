Sri Lanka Vs India, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs IND Cricket Match

India's bench strength was on full display as the Shikhar Dhawan-led team hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI match of the series at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. A win on Tuesday, and India will take the three-match series.

Dasun Shanaka, anointed Sri Lanka captain, just before the series, won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a poor start to the innings, the hosts still managed to post 262/9 thanks to a late flourish. For India, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav got a brace each.

India's chase got off to a flier with Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan stitching 58 runs for the first wicket in just 5.3 overs. Shaw departed for 43 off 24. Then one of the debutants, Ishan Kishan (59 off 42) joined hands with the skipper, who remained not out on 86 off 95. Manish Pandey made 26 off 40, while Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 20) was unbeaten as India reached the target in 36.4 overs.

Sri Lanka used seven bowlers, but none managed to trouble the Indian batsmen. Dhananjaya de Silva, however, got two wickets and Lakshan Sandakan one.

Expect another lopsided contest as the two teams meet for the second match.

Head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have met 160 times in ODIs. In the IND vs SL ODI fixtures so far, India have won 92 times, as against Sri Lanka's 56. There was one tied math and 11 no results too.

India have won the last four meetings, and have lost only once, by seven wickets at Dharamsala in 2017, in the last ten. In fact, in the last 20 matches against Sri Lanka, India have lost only four times.

India also lead the ODI series head-to-head record 13-2 in the previous 18 engagements. Three had ended in draws. India are on an 11th series unbeaten run against Sri Lanka, winning the last eight. India last lost a series (0-3 in four matches) in Sri Lanka in 1997. Sri Lanka's only other win came four years ago before that, 2-1 in a three-match series, also at home.

Match and telecast details

Match: Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI cricket match

Date: July 20 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 3:00 PM IST/ 3:00 PM Local

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

TV Listing: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the first ODI

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal.

