Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Real Madrid will be facing the winner of the match between defending champions Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, who face each other in another semifinal on Thursday.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 semifinal in Riyadh on Thursday. | AP

2022-01-13T11:14:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 11:14 am

Federico Valverde scored in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win over Barcelona for their 100th victory over arch-rivals and a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 in Saudi Arabia. (More Football News)

Barcelona twice equalized in regular time but couldn't recover after Valverde scored from close range on a breakaway eight minutes into extra time.

Defending champions Athletic Bilbao will face La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the other semifinal Thursday. The Spanish Super Cup is being played in Saudi Arabia again after the coronavirus pandemic transferred last year's edition back to Spain.

The competition was moved to Saudi Arabia — and expanded from two to four teams in a “Final Four” format — as part of a deal reportedly worth 30 million euros ($34 million) a year until 2029.

The changes drew criticism from human rights activists and complaints from fans who preferred the competition stayed in Spain. Among those complaining was Athletic midfielder Raúl García, who said this week it made “no sense” to play the games away from Spain.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

