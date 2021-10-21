Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
SL vs NED, T20 World Cup 2021: Qualified Sri Lanka Look To Settle Batters Against Netherlands

Sri Lanka's struggling top-order batters would look to utilise their final T20 World Cup 2021 Group A league game to get back in form when they take on the Netherlands in Sharjah on Friday.

With four points from two games and a net run rate of +3.165, Sri Lanka have already booked a place in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage. | Twitter (T20WC)

2021-10-21T13:58:15+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:58 pm

A Super-12 spot already secured, Sri Lanka's struggling top-order batters would look to utilise their final Group A league game of the T20 World Cup 2021 to get back in form when they take on the Netherlands in Sharjah on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The former champions easily went past Namibia and Ireland to make it to the tournament-proper but the lack of form of Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal would be a worry for them. Both of them managed just 11 runs each in the two games and such form would not help the island nation when it will line up against the stronger teams in the Super 12 stage.

Playing without the pressure of qualification should help the batters even as Sri Lanka bowlers have warmed up for the big battle nicely. The pacers - Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera - have shown control over length upfront and match-winning leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also looked in his elements.

Hasaranga has not only contributed with the ball but with the bat as well, scoring a fiery 71 against Ireland on Wednesday night. Making a lethal combination with him is off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Both of them would look to further gauge the conditions. Talented Avishak Fernando has shown spark at number four but needs to be more consistent. Bhanuka Rajapakse has also proved that he can change the game on his day.

For the Netherlands, it will be an opportunity to gain more experience while playing against a top side. The Dutch still don't seem good enough for top-flight cricket. The bowlers' inexperience to handle the onslaught was evident when they let Namibia's David Wiese snatch the match from them with ease on Wednesday.

Batting has also been a big letdown for them with only opener Max O'Dowd making an impression. The failure of the experienced Ryan ten Doeschate has hurt them the most. At least by putting up a good fight in their final game, the Netherlands would have something to cheer about before they leave the UAE.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.

