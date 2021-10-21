Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SL Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Thrash Ireland, Enter Super 12

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka recovered from 8 for 3 to make 171 for 7 in 20 overs and then returned to dismiss Ireland for 101 in 18.3 overs to grab the top position in Group A.

SL Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Thrash Ireland, Enter Super 12
Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka revived Sri Lanka innings with a century stand. Sri Lanka became the first team to qualify for Super 12 from Group 1. | Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialSLC)

Trending

SL Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Thrash Ireland, Enter Super 12
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T00:58:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 12:58 am

Wanindu Hasaranga's rearguard fifty was beautifully complemented by a clinical bowling display as Sri Lanka sealed their place in Super 12s with a massive 70-run win over Ireland in a Group A, first round match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka recovered from 8 for 3 to make 171 for 7 in 20 overs and then returned to dismiss Ireland for 101 in 18.3 overs to grab the top position in Group A with four points from two matches.

Ireland, on the other hand, will now have to beat Namibia in their final group match to make it to the next stage. Namibia had stunned the Netherlands by six wickets earlier in the day.

Hasaranga did the star turn for Sri Lanka as he shared a 123-run partnership with opener Pathum Nissanka (61) to lift the former champions to a competitive total of 171 for 7.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Defending the total, the Lankan spinners were at the forefront as the Ireland batters appeared to be all at sea against Maheesh Theekshana (3 for 17 from 4 overs) and Hasaranga (1/12) and could never score freely.

The pace trio of Lahiru Kumara (2/22), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dushmanta Chameera (1/16) also made things tough for the Ireland batters.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (41) fought a lonely battle for Ireland as the other batters failed to cope with the formidable Lankan attack.

Chasing 172 for victory, Ireland did not get the desired start, losing wickets quickly in the powerplay.

The big-hitting Kevin O'Brien (5) perished in the opening over, top-edging one from Chamika Karunaratne to Theekshana.

The stocky Paul Stirling (7) smacked a boundary before sweeping off-spinner Theekshana straight into the hands of Lahiru Kumara.

Hasaranga then struck with his second ball as his googly crashed the stumps of Gareth Delany (2) to leave Ireland at 32 for 3.

Balbirnie and Curtis Campher (24) led a fightback with a 53-run fourth wicket partnership before Theekshana broke the stand to end all hopes for Ireland.

Earlier, opting to bowl, left-arm medium-pacer Josh Little (4/23) picked up two wickets at the start to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 8 for 3 but Hasaranga (71) came up with a classy knock under pressure to rescue the former champions.

Hasaranga launched into a counterattack and came up with proper cricketing shots to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Hasaranga smashed his way to a 50 from 38 balls, striking seven fours and one six to put the innings back on track.

From overs seven to 15, the duo smashed over 80 runs before Hasaranga fell while attempting to force the pace.

Invited to bat, Sri Lanka suffered an early blow when the aggressive Kusal Perera (0) spooned a catch to the cover fielder off the first ball he faced from Paul Stirling.

The experienced Dinesh Chandimal (6), who failed in the first match against Namibia, could not get going yet again, dragging one from Little on to his stumps to leave Lanka at 8 for 2.

It became 8 for 3 when Avishka Fernando fell for a first ball duck to a superb delivery from Little.

Hasaranga, who walked in at the fall of Fernando, took the attack to the Irish bowlers and smashed four consecutive boundaries off the first over bowled by Simi Singh to put the Lankan innings back on track.

Nissanka also complemented his partner, smashing six boundaries and a six in his 47-ball innings.

Later skipper Dasun Shanaka slammed two fours and a six in his 11-ball 21 to beef up the total.

Tags

PTI UAE Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team Ireland cricket team T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

NAM Vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Netherlands To Keep 'Super 12' Hopes Alive

NAM Vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Netherlands To Keep 'Super 12' Hopes Alive

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Eight Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

India Vs Pakistan: Why ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match On October 24 Can't Be Cancelled

Newcastle United Reshaping Begins With Manager Steve Bruce Leaving

James Pattinson, Australia Bowler, Retires From International Cricket

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing For Winter Games Amid Boycott Calls

SCO Vs OMA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Have Edge Against Oman

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Hammer Defending Champions West Indies In Warm-up - Highlights

AFG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Hammer Defending Champions West Indies In Warm-up - Highlights

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

PAK Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets - Highlights

PAK Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets - Highlights

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

IND Vs PAK: Why ICC T20 World Cup Match Can't Be Cancelled

IND Vs PAK: Why ICC T20 World Cup Match Can't Be Cancelled

Soumitra Bose / Indian politicians have called for the cancellation of India's T20 World Cup opener versus Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement