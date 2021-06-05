Strict Coronavirus Rules Forces Formula One To Cancel Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix is cancelled and "several options" for alternative races are being considered, Formula One organisers have confirmed. (More Sports News)

The race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit was originally scheduled for October 1-3 this year.

However, the event has been called off amid concerns from authorities that Singapore's strict coronavirus control measures would not be compatible with thousands entering the country for the weekend.

A statement from F1 on Friday said: "Formula One and race organisers have confirmed that this year's Singapore Grand Prix will not take place, with organisers citing ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As previously stated, Formula One say they will continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have several options for additional races."

Colin Syn, deputy chairman of the race, was quoted by the BBC as saying that cancelling the Singapore event for the second year running was "an incredibly difficult decision" but necessary due to "the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore".

The city state has tough measures in place to limit travel from abroad, while a robust test-and-trace system has helped to keep COVID-19 cases to just over 62,000.

According to reports, Turkey is being considered as an alternative venue. Istanbul Park was due to be used as a substitute for the Canadian Grand Prix but was cancelled after a rise in coronavirus cases.

A revival of the postponed Chinese Grand Prix and a possible second race in Austin, Texas have also been mooted.

